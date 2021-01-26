 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

