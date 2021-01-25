Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatu…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect tempe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.08. We'll see a…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carli…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Ca…