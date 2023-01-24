 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

