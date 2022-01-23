It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
