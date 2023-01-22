 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

