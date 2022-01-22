Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
