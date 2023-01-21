Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.