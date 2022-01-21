It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A wintry mix in the evening turning to rain overnight. Windy. Low 27F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with t…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Do…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…