The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…