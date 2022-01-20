Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.