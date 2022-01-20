Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A wintry mix in the evening turning to rain overnight. Windy. Low 27F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature …
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Do…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…