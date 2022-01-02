Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
