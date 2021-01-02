 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

