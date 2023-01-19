Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.