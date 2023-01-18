Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. C…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will se…