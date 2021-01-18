Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect te…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesda…
This evening in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…