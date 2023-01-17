Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. C…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds …