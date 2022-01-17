 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News