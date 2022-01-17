Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
