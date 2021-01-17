 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News