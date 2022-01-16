It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature …
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…