It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good …
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 22F. Win…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…