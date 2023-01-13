The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
