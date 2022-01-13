Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.