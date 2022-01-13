The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
