Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

