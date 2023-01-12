Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Wind…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. …