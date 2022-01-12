The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good …
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 22F. Win…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It migh…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 16 degrees is today's …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want …