Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.