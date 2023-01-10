The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
