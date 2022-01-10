Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
