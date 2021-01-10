 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News