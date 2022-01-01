Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
