 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News