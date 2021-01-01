Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
