Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 deg…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…