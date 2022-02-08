Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. R…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degre…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 13-degree low is for…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…