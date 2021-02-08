It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
