 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News