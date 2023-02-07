The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
