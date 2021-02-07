 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 3:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

