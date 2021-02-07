Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 3:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
