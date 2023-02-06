Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
