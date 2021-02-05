 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

