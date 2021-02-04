 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News