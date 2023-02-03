It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
