Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.