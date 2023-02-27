Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
