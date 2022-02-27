Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.