Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

