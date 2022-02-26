Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.