Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

