Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
