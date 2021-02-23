The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
