Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
