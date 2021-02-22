 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News