Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.