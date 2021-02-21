Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
